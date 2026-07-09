Spencer Jones Admits He Could Be Leaving Nuggets This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets have a few big free agency decisions to make. After waiving Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets now have a few roster spots to fill, and their restricted free agency is taking priority. Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are both still sitting in restricted free agency, yet to reach a new deal to return to Denver.

While both free agents have been expected to reach an agreement with the Nuggets, things might take a turn. There have been recent talks about the Nuggets potentially finding a sign-and-trade for Watson, and now Jones admits that he is negotiating with other teams and could be leaving the Nuggets any day.

"So free agency started and I'm currently fielding offers as we speak," Jones said in a new social media video. "New million, potentially new job, and new place. Everything on the line. ... Any of these days could be the last time I'm going to [the Nuggets'] facility. Or not. You know, we'll see. That's the strange thing about free agency. I'm going to the same place I always have, while in another room, my whole future is being decided."

Spencer Jones says his agent’s talking to teams about his next contract — he could still re-sign in Denver.



“Any of these days could be the very last time I’m going to this facility. Or not. We’ll see.”



“I’m currently fielding offers…potentially a new job in a new place.” pic.twitter.com/FXhvcCtzoi — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 9, 2026

Jones has been expected to return to the Nuggets, especially since Denver has the right to match any offer he receives on the market, and that feeling has not changed. Despite Jones' comments about potentially finding a new team and fielding other offers, it would be shocking if the Nuggets let him walk.

Jones' free agency

In a recent LinkedIn post, Jones admitted that he was negotiating a new contract worth at least $4 million per year, which would still be a good deal for Denver. Jones is the exact player the Nuggets need in their rotation, as someone who will play defense, hustle on every play, and hit open three-pointers.

Still, Jones opens up about the free agency process and talks about how most of the negotiations funnel through his agent.

"Everything funnels through my agent," Jones said. "Teams call him. He reiterates that information back to me. We go over it, and then he goes back to the teams. I have never and may never in my career talk directly to a general manager about my own contract."

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has obviously been in negotiations with the Nuggets as they look to agree on a new deal, although it is surprising that nothing has come to fruition yet. Granted, the restricted free agency market is typically slower than unrestricted, but for Jones, it seems like only a matter of time until we see the Nuggets re-sign him.

Why Nuggets should bring Jones back

As it stands, the Nuggets' depth is lacking. Sure, they are riding the second apron line and will likely be paying an expensive tax, but that is even more reason to get Jones back on a cheaper, long-term deal. For example, if Denver can re-sign Jones on a three-year, $12 million deal, that would be ideal.

In 37 starts last season, Jones averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range. Obviously, Jones is not going to start for the Nuggets next season, barring another injury to Aaron Gordon, but he would be the ideal forward to have off the bench.

Unless a rival team is willing to massively overpay for Jones, given he is seemingly in negotiations with multiple teams, then the Nuggets should have no trouble bringing him back.

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