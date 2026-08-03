The Biggest Question Nuggets Still Haven't Answered This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets are still in the midst of what should be considered a largely unfinished offseason.

They're one player short of the NBA's 14-man minimum roster, still have a huge free agent situation yet to be resolved in the form of Peyton Watson, and have some lingering roster holes that need to be addressed as well.

So the Nuggets have work to do before they're able to put a button on their offseason and their work done within it. And their timeline for that work is to be determined.

However, within their moves to be made, there is one big remaining question as it relates to their roster construction: will they sign a backup point guard, and if so, who could they target?

The Nuggets Still Have a Glaring Hole for Their Backup PG

The Nuggets' bench has seen a fair share of changes over the last few months, both in terms of several departures and with multiple new additions to be brought in.

Denver swapped out their big men backing up Nikola Jokic, added a new defender in Alpha Diallo, and have parted ways with Tim Hardaway Jr., and seemingly Bruce Brown, considering there's been no traction on a new deal coming for him any time soon.

But within all of those moves, the Nuggets really haven't addressed their backup point guard position as much as they should. Their only candidate who can play minutes as a true point guard behind Jamal Murray is Tyus Jones, who was re-signed on a minimum deal earlier this summer.

That's a unit that serves to be upgraded. Even if Murray is going to get big minutes his way, and Jokic is going to get a ton of work as the lead playmaker for this offense, the importance of guard depth and extra playmaking––especially within the second unit when someone like Jokic isn't on the floor––can't be undervalued.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have two open roster spots available to be filled before next season kicks off. One of those can go to Peyton Watson, and the other to a backup guard, who's yet to be determined.

That guard would likely have to come in on a veteran minimum deal, simply by looking at the Nuggets' finances and how much flexibility they have considering their current standing against the second apron and the luxury tax. But that doesn't have to withhold them from getting a rotation-level player.

Who Could the Nuggets Go Out and Sign?

At this point in the offseason, the free agent market for guards isn't as filled out as it was once the floodgates opened at the beginning of July. But there are noteworthy names worth circling that Denver should have some interest in.

Aaron Holiday is still up for grabs, who is someone a little undersized, but can shoot well from deep and play on both ends of the floor. Killian Hayes could be worth an intriguing upside bet as a former lottery pick. Even Russell Westbrook should be worth consideration, so long as the two sides can mend their relationship from a bit of a sour ending after his one-year tenure in 2024-25.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the market isn't exactly gleaming with talent, but there are names that are at least worth consideration from the Nuggets' end. Perhaps they could even go on the trade market to find one, even while that might be a bit more complicated to work out without a significant shake-up to their current roster.

However, it's a position of need that the Nuggets have to address in some way, shape, or form before opening night. Because if they don't, it tends to make this second unit look just a step below where it should be for a championship-level roster.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!