This Paul George Trade Could Transform the Nuggets' Roster

The Denver Nuggets will be keeping all options on the table as it relates to their roster moves this offseason––outside of trading Nikola Jokic.

That means depth moves, starting lineup shifts, or even star acquisitions could be in play to best help get this roster back on track for another title run for the 2026-27 campaign.

It could even include an interesting trade for a star who might be a little past his prime years, like Paul George, if the Nuggets can strike a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that really makes sense from their perspective.

What a Nuggets-Paul George Trade Could Look Like

For the Nuggets to land someone like George, they'd have to first make the salaries work. And for a Denver roster that's already cap-constrained, making such a move would almost certainly have to include two big contracts on the books.

It might even include someone like Mr. Nugget himself, Aaron Gordon, as bittersweet as that'd be.

Here's a look at a potential framework for a George trade to the Nuggets that might add up for both Denver and Philadelphia:

Let’s break down the logistics:

Why the Nuggets Do the Trade

The Nuggets feel bound to make a big shake-up to their roster this summer, surrounding at least one of their starting pieces from this past season. This would be just that and then some by giving up two critical pieces of their frontcourt: Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon.

But Johnson's on an expiring deal with little chance that the Nuggets re-sign him to a big deal past this coming season. Gordon is coming off of two straight seasons of playing less than 65% of the season's games, and headed into his age 31 season, that might not turn around to get any better any time soon.

So trading both pieces would be drastic, but understandable. And in a deal like this, they check some interesting boxes in terms of improvement for both now and the future.

George, while only playing in 37 games this season due to suspension and injury, was a positive player on both ends when he was on the floor. He averaged nearly 18 points a night on 43% from the field, and held opponents to -3.7 pts./100 poss. (81st percentile) for what was an average collective 76ers defense.

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He could fit in a seamless fit on the wing for an already-electric Nuggets offense, and add another layer of dynamic ability offensively while opening a spot in the starting lineup for Peyton Watson to bring further upside on both ends of the floor.

George might be 36 years old, but in exchange for a player like Gordon getting deeper into his 30s, the drop-off in sheer value might not be as steep as expected.

On top of George and his hefty $54 million salary, though, the Nuggets could get two first-round picks to sweeten the pot, and a cheaper, potentially better backup big man than Nnaji in Adem Bona.

Those first-rounders could be used in a further deal––perhaps in one to trade up in this year's draft––or to acquire another quality player to this year's rotation. So while George's contract does restrict overall financial flexibility, they still get more to work with beyond his presence.

Do the Nuggets get better from this deal? Hard to say.

Does it give this group a whole different look for next season? No doubt. And that could be enough for Denver to at least consider a bold shakeup such as this one.

Why the 76ers Do the Trade

This feels like an easy deal for the 76ers to pull the trigger on.

Sure, two first round picks is a steep price in this era of NBA team building. Especially that Clippers pick, which could have a high ceiling of being a really valuable asset, depending on how both LA's roster and the lottery rules shift in the next two years.

But this deal virtually splits Paul George into two starters in Johnson and Gordon; both of whom fit their roster extremely well.

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Johnson adds floor spacing that can fit next to their guard duo and Joel Embiid's presence in the middle, while Gordon offers another layer of versatility on both ends of the floor that's tough to find in any player around the league.

The 76ers might not have a ton of directons to go from this year's roster with the hefty contracts they have in place. But this could be a rare opportunity to offer a near-perfect spark for their starting five entering next season to reach steeper heights from where they got this past season..

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