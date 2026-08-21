Three Free Agents the Nuggets Must Consider After Losing Peyton Watson

The Denver Nuggets finally made the move that everyone has been dreading: sending Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers via sign-and-trade. Most fans wanted the Nuggets to retain Watson, but the franchise felt it was in their best interest to part with the 23-year-old wing rather than give him the four-year, $88 million contract that Cleveland did.

Given the Nuggets' financial situation, we can understand why they made this move. They would've owed a historic luxury tax bill if they re-signed Watson, but now their problems stretch beyond the financial aspects of things. The Nuggets would have a much better shot at competing for a championship in 2027 with Watson, but now they will have to fill out the roster by only using veteran minimum contracts.

Here are three free agents the Nuggets need to have on their radar who should be willing to sign for the veteran minimum. Keep in mind, the Nuggets still have two open roster spots (not including Lonnie Walker IV's training camp deal), so we could even see a pair of the following options come to Denver.

DeMar DeRozan

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious option for the Nuggets right now is DeMar DeRozan. After parting with Watson, DeRozan seems like the most useful replacement, and there has already been some reported interest from Denver.

DeRozan, 37, was waived by the Sacramento Kings in early July and has been sitting on the open market since. Some believe DeRozan is waiting to sign a deal worth more than the veteran minimum, but the Nuggets have to hope he is willing to sign for the only amount they can give.

In his 17th season, he averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field, showing that he can still score at a high level. If he comes to Denver, it would be the first time in his career that he would have a bench role. However, at this stage, it could be his best path to competing.

With his scoring, playmaking, and experience, DeRozan is undoubtedly the best free agent left on the board for Denver, even if he is not necessarily a one-to-one replacement for Watson like the Nuggets would hope.

Bruce Brown

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will we see the cowboy come back to Denver? Last offseason, Bruce Brown signed with Denver on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, returning to the Nuggets for the first time since leaving right after he helped win the 2023 NBA Finals.

Now, Brown is still a free agent, and we have to assume he is on Denver's radar. The 30-year-old guard averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steal per game for the Nuggets last season, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Most importantly, he appeared in all 82 of Denver's games, being one of just three Nuggets to play in over 65.

Sure, Brown is not the best player in the world, but he brings his all and has proven that he can make plays on both sides of the ball. For a player who is willing to do anything to put on for the city of Denver, why not bring him back? The Nuggets need some guard depth, and Brown is a low-risk option.

Brandon Williams

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the game at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more surprising names to still see on the free agency market is Brandon Williams. The 26-year-old point guard is coming off a breakout season for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.9 steals in 22.2 minutes per game.

While there are some concerns about his game, primarily with his three-point shot (23.2% on 2.3 3PA/G last season), he is far from a bad option as Denver's next backup point guard. Williams can create rim pressure as well as any backup guard in the league and is a good enough playmaker and defender to keep him on the floor.

The Nuggets certainly do not want to solely rely on Tyus Jones and two-way KJ Simpson as their backup point guards this season. As long as Williams is willing to sign a veteran minimum, he is likely their best option for extra depth at the position.

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