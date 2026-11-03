Three Key Takeaways From Nuggets' Close Loss to Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets cannot seem to find any momentum. After winning two consecutive games to get above .500 for the season, the Nuggets fell short to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, dropping to an even 3-3.

The Nuggets had every chance to win on Monday night, even holding a 14-point lead early in the game, but ultimately lost with a final score of 118-110. The Nuggets have been disappointing to start the season, but what can we learn from this loss? Let's take a look at a few takeaways from Monday's game.

Collapsing in the second half

Nov 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball to forward Cam Johnson (23) as Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) and guard Damian Lillard (0) defend in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets came out firing to start the game, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and 35 in the second, but the offense completely faded in the second half. Not only did they allow the Blazers to control the second half with 60 total points, but they were sluggish offensively, scoring 21 in the third and 23 in the fourth.

As a team, the Nuggets shot 38% from the field in the second half, while the Blazers were much more efficient, shooting 50%. Portland also won the second-half rebound battle by 16, including a nine-board advantage on the offensive glass. The Nuggets got dismantled in the second half, and it was a collapse they simply could not afford against a strong Portland team.

This won't go down as a bad loss because the Nuggets put together a solid performance, and the Trail Blazers are not 5-1, but it is disappointing they lost a game they should've won.

Jamal Murray is on fire

Jamal Murray is trending towards another all-star appearance this year pic.twitter.com/ESJZJiPlsX — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) November 3, 2026

Fans grew concerned when Jamal Murray had just six points in the Nuggets' season opener, but the All-Star point guard has proven he is still playing at an All-NBA level. After already having 42-point and 39-point outings in Denver's first five games, Murray kept things going with 35 points in Monday's loss.

Murray finished with 35 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 10-19 shooting from the field, 4-9 from beyond the arc, and 11-11 from the free-throw line. So far this season, Murray has been carrying the Nuggets' offense, leading them in scoring for four of the past five games, and that is exactly what Denver wants to see.

Unfortunately, it is starting to look like he doesn't have enough help on that end, which is unexpected after the Nuggets had the league's best offense last season, but we can hope the supporting cast starts finding some rhythm.

What's going on with Gordon and Johnson?

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) react the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' starting forward duo did not have a good night. Aaron Gordon finished with five points and six rebounds on 2-6 shooting from the field and 1-4 from deep. Cameron Johnson did not do much better, with seven points and four rebounds on 2-5 shooting from the field and 1-3 from deep.

I have already expressed some concern about Gordon's early-season struggles, but obviously, we assume he will pick up the pieces soon enough. However, this was a concerning game. To make matters worse, he blew an open layup in crunch time when the Nuggets were trying to climb back from a late-game deficit.

In Johnson's defense, this was just his second game back from a three-game injury absence, but he has not looked like himself in either outing. He is now shooting just 3-11 from three-point range since returning, and for a Nuggets team that is struggling from beyond the arc, they need him to find his rhythm.

We can assume both forwards will bounce back, but there are some clear early-season concerns with two of Denver's most important players.

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