Three Most Underrated Nuggets Players Heading Into 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets' rotation will look much different for the 2026-27 season, with notable additions DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley III replacing notable departures Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson, among other roster changes.

Of course, all eyes are on usual stars like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon ahead of the new season, but there are a few underrated players to monitor who could make a difference in this new-look Nuggets rotation. Let's take a look at Denver's three most underrated players heading into the new season.

Julian Strawther

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still some uncertainty about Julian Strawther's role in Denver's rotation, especially whether he is capable of filling Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shoes, but he deserves more credit. The 24-year-old guard is entering a contract year, and with an expanded role as the Nuggets' sole backup shooting guard, he could be in for a breakout season.

Will he take a Peyton Watson-like jump? Maybe not, but we should see him improve. Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 15.1 minutes per game, while shooting career-highs of 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc. Keep in mind, he was attempting just 2.6 three-pointers per game. Give him closer to 22-25 minutes per game and a green light from deep, and Strawther could be the offensive microwave Denver needs in the second unit.

Strawther is still largely unproven, even though he has had his moments. While Lonnie Walker IV could steal some of his minutes if he makes the final roster, Strawther is in for an intriguing 2026-27 season.

Cameron Johnson

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Johnson has gotten a bad rap in his short Nuggets tenure. Many fans saw him as an immediate downgrade from Michael Porter Jr., and a slow start to his debut Nuggets season certainly did not help. Now, his 2026 offseason has been filled with trade rumors, with plenty of fans disappointed that the Nuggets chose to keep him over Peyton Watson.

This has all caused fans to forget how impactful Johnson can be. After a concerning first 11 games of the season, Johnson flipped the switch and found his rhythm. Over his last 43 regular season appearances, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 stocks per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 46.8% from deep.

Johnson's efficiency, three-point shooting, and overall floor spacing were extremely valuable for the Nuggets last season, and we should see a very similar impact in 2026-27. Sure, they were on the brink of trading him and still could ahead of February's deadline, but he impacts winning much more than some fans realize.

Trevon Brazile

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets made the decision to trade out of the first round on draft night, but ended up with a first-round talent anyway. With the 35th pick, they took Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile, and while his spot in Denver's rotation is still uncertain, the versatile rookie could make an immediate impact if given the chance.

Brazile, 23, is a very intriguing prospect who the Nuggets quickly committed to with a four-year deal. In his final year at Arkansas, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep. Brazile literally impacts every aspect of the game and should be a seamless fit for the Nuggets.

As a lob threat, versatile defender, and three-point shooter, Brazile could end up being Nikola Jokic's best friend on the court because of everything he can do. Now, he just needs to earn the opportunities to prove it.

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