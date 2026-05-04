The One Player Nuggets Can't Afford to Lose This Offseason

Coming off a disappointing first-round exit, it is very unclear what the Denver Nuggets have in store for the 2026 offseason. Nuggets insider Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports that "it becomes fair to wonder whether anyone on the roster other than [Nikola] Jokic is completely safe" in trade talks this offseason.

That includes Mr. Nugget himself, Aaron Gordon. Durando reports that Gordon will "no longer be considered off the table as a trade candidate," but is that the right decision? Sure, the Nuggets can explore trades for the standout forward, but it might be a huge mistake to move on from him.

Nuggets can't afford to lose Gordon

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Of course, if there is one player the Nuggets "can't afford to lose," it would be three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. However, it is also fair to believe they cannot compete for a championship without Gordon as his right-hand man.

There will undoubtedly be some trade speculation around Gordon this offseason, but fans should not get too freaked out about the idea of parting with the beloved Mr. Nugget. In the short term, fans might be slightly aggravated with Gordon, who missed three of Denver's final four playoff games due to injury, but we have to remember the value he brings to this team when healthy.

Granted, "when healthy" is hard to determine because Gordon is coming off a season of missing 49 total games due to injury. Still, taking the chance on hoping he comes back next season healthy is worth it.

WHAT A SEQUENCE FOR AARON GORDON!



Forces a shot clock violation.

Ties the game.

ELITE defense to help force OT. https://t.co/3j194KQXbV pic.twitter.com/o7UazvSY1m — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

You also have to keep in mind that no other team will value Gordon as much as the Nuggets do. He is too injured to be a valuable trade piece across the league, but far too important to the Nuggets to trade him for less than what he's worth.

How to make the most of Gordon in Denver

Gordon is arguably Denver's most valuable defensive player, but are they using him properly? If the Nuggets want to build a more legitimate title contender next season, they need to keep Gordon but consider changing his position.

Sliding Gordon to small forward could be key, allowing the Nuggets to pair Jokic with a lengthy power forward who can defend the paint. With Gordon's improved three-point shot and two-way versatility, moving positions should not be an issue, and with the right power forward next to him, Denver's defense could make a much-needed leap.

Aaron Gordon became the 6th player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season opener tonight!



He is the 1st Denver player to complete this feat 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NLM6iLFFhM — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2025

If the Nuggets are able to keep Jokic and Gordon together, while putting every other player on the trade block, they could drastically improve this roster. After a first-round playoff exit, changes are needed, and this could be their quickest way back to title contention.

Of course, this only works if Gordon can stay healthy, which is a big ask after the last two seasons have proven otherwise. Still, he is far too valuable to the Nuggets' success when healthy, and the Nuggets would make a mistake by trading him away this offseason.

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