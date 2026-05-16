Free Agent Signings Nuggets Can Make to Bounce Back in 2026

The Denver Nuggets head into this offseason with a few lingering holes to fill before they can consider themselves right within the mix of top contenders in the Western Conference.

But when it comes to their free agent flexibility and cap space to make some veteran additions around the edges, the Nuggets don't have a lot to work with.

Denver's already over $9 million into the first apron before any offseason moves, will likely be looking to cut their luxury tax bill down from the $12 million number it sits at now, and when adding in the lingering situation of Peyton Watson's restricted free agency, the Nuggets are even further backed into a corner for the potential acquisitions they could make this summer.

But that doesn't mean a few cost-effective, affordable free agents won't be on the Nuggets' radar.

Especially with their $6 million mid-level exception, the Nuggets might have just enough room to bring in one or two potential rotation pieces on short-term, team-friendly deals to help their bottom line in 2026.

With that in mind, let's dive into three free agents that the Nuggets could benefit from targeting on the open market later this offseason:

Josh Okogie, G/F

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Okogie's not going to be a player who jumps off the stat sheet with his scoring prowess. In fact, this past season, he averaged his lowest scoring average since his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022 when he had a career-low 2.7 PPG.

But what Okogie does bring is defensive versatility on the wing, which the Nuggets were desperate to find throughout their entire season, but ended up sticking in the bottom 10 teams of the NBA for defensive rating for most of their up-and-down season.

He turns 28 this next season and has proven to be more than capable of handling a consistent role in the rotation for a playoff team in the Houston Rockets at over 17 minutes played a night. His presence could be a big help in Denver.

Collin Sexton, G

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Nuggets were desperately lacking depth at their point guard position throughout last season, that left them to pick up Tyus Jones on the buyout market.

However, considering he never quite made a real dent into the rotation and hits free agency again this summer, the Nuggets should be searching for a new backup one.

Collin Sexton could fit a great mold of what the Nuggets need in their second unit: a high-intensity, quick guard who can shoulder the offensive load in the backcourt while Jamal Murray is out, brings another layer of ball-handling, and can do so at likely an affordable price.

Sexton also plays extremely tough on the defensive side of the ball. While his physical traits do limit him in a select few matchups or assignments, that extra effort on that end of the floor could still be a beneficial addition.

Jose Alvarado, G

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado could also be one to bring some juice into the second unit of the Nuggets' guard rotation, having built a solid career out of playing with a high motor and defensive upside despite his smaller frame at only 6-foot-even.

Alvarado has also found a knack for being a serviceable shooter from deep, having connected on over 35.0% of his three-point attempts across the last three seasons, and currently has the hot hand in this year's postseason with the New York Knicks with an impressive 52.9% from three.

That lack of consistent shot-making and defensive ability is what led this Nuggets roster to coming up short in their latest first round exit. Adding Alvarado might not bring Denver a new starter, but it sure does round out their bench unit a whole lot better.

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