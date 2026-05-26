Why Nuggets Should Target Evan Mobley After Cavaliers-Knicks ECF

After a severely underwhelming first-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets could be looking to shake things up to get back over the hump. While they will likely keep their "big three" of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon intact, they could split them up if the right trade target becomes available.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful season, making an Eastern Conference Finals trip without LeBron James for the first time since 1992, they got brutally swept by the New York Knicks.

Now, the Cavaliers have an uncertain offseason, with a James Harden player option pending and Donovan Mitchell having to decide whether to sign a contract extension. If they look to make major changes themselves, could the Nuggets find the perfect trade target?

This offseason, it would be silly for the Nuggets not to at least call the Cavaliers' front office to ask about Evan Mobley's availability. The 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year would be the ideal fit in a frontcourt with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, opening Denver's championship window by a wide margin.

Nuggets need to target Evan Mobley

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reacts during the second quarter of game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mobley, 24, would change everything for the Nuggets. As one of the best defenders in the league, Denver's 21st-ranked defense would be completely reinvented. Jokic's interior defense has been a huge weakness for the Nuggets, but Mobley could come in and patch that significantly, while being able to defend multiple positions.

This season, Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 54.6% from the field. While Mobley's production took a dip from his 2024-25 season, which netted him the DPOY award, a top-ten MVP finish, and All-NBA Second Team honors, he still proved to be one of the league's best defenders with an impactful offensive game.

Evan Mobley stepped up in Game 5 👏



His 19 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 3 BLK helped the Cavs take a 3-2 series lead!



DET (2-3) CLE Game 6 tips off tonight at 7pm/et on Prime 🍿pic.twitter.com/XSQby1BuYX — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2026

While many have been hoping that Mobley would be able to take his offensive game to the next level by now, he could thrive alongside a playmaker of Jokic's caliber. Jokic would know how to get the best out of Mobley offensively, helping him turn into the two-way monster that he is expected to be.

How would Denver pry Mobley from Cleveland?

Of course, the question that arises is how the Nuggets would actually be able to afford a Mobley trade. If Mobley hits the trade block, he would be one of the most expensive trade targets in the league, as the Cavaliers are not going to give him away for scraps.

For a trade to work, the Nuggets would have to part with All-Star guard Jamal Murray, their most valuable trade piece. However, with the Cavaliers' backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, this would likely turn into a multi-team trade. Could the Milwaukee Bucks get involved to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cleveland? Or the Boston Celtics with Jaylen Brown? Or the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard?

Regardless of who they could get involved to send a star back to Cleveland, there should be a way for the Nuggets to get Mobley in exchange for Murray.

Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Of course, the Nuggets would also have to contemplate whether it is worth it. Jokic and Mobley would be the best frontcourt in the NBA, but there are risks to this type of move. Do they want to commit about $223 million to Mobley for the next four years, while blowing up their current core in the process?

Just because Mobley would be an ideal fit alongside Jokic does not mean they would instantly make a trade for him, but after both teams fell short of their goals, it could be worth calling the Cavaliers about it. At the right cost, Mobley could take the Nuggets to the next level.

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