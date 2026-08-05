Nuggets May Have Just Confirmed Bruce Brown Won't Return

The Denver Nuggets aren't looking too likely to bring back Bruce Brown for next season's roster.

That's because one of their new signings from this offseason might have just taken Brown's number from last season.

The Nuggets had posted a social welcoming new free agent signing, Alpha Diallo, to the team. And in that post, Diallo was wearing the number 11.

New to the Mile High 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/g40a8tqjzI — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 4, 2026

Now, of course, this isn't an exact confirmation that Brown definitely won't be back. Sure, the Nuggets could still be bringing back Brown for another year, and if Diallo's wearing 11, he can change his number.

But you would think that by now, the team would have already come to terms on a deal with Brown if he were coming back. They haven't, and now we're over a month since free agency first started at the end of June.

Bruce Brown Looking Increasingly Unlikely to Return to Denver

If it is the end of Brown's second stint in Denver, it'd certainly be a noteworthy shift in the Nuggets' second unit, based on how big of a factor he was in the lineup last season.

Brown actually played 82 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging about 24 minutes a night to average 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Brown came back to the Nuggets last season after initially leaving after the 2023 season to sign with the Indiana Pacers. He had signed there for over $20 million a season for two years, eventually bounced around between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans throughout the contract, and signed with Denver in the 2025 offseason.

Jan 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) looks to pass while being pressured by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Statistically, he fared well, but not in the advanced stats. Brown was in the fifth percentile of NBA players in terms of efficiency differential (points scored/points allowed per 100 possessions), led the team to third percentile effective field goal percentages when he was on the floor (-5.6%), and was a net negative on both ends of the floor.

The Nuggets could look past those advanced stat woes, or they could turn in another direction for one of their two final roster spots, considering the team only has 13 players signed onto traditional contracts, not including Peyton Watson.

Denver does need another guard in their rotation, considering Tyus Jones is their only true backup point guard on the roster. They'll also need to keep that hypothetical signing to a minimum deal, as they're over the second apron line, and already paying a ton of money in luxury tax.

Brown could be a player that fits both of those requirements, and hypothetically, would make sense for the Nuggets' final roster spot next to Watson, if Denver were interested in bringing him back. But to this point, it seems like the front office hasn't shown the interest to retain him.

So if the Nuggets are going to fill their roster to 15 players by the time opening night rolls around, don't expect it to be Brown rounding out the group. The writing is on the wall for that one.

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