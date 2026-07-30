What Nuggets' Spencer Jones Said About His Free Agency Process

The Denver Nuggets made their long-awaited move on their restricted free agent forward, Spencer Jones, earlier last week, as they decided to match the offer sheet given by the Oklahoma City Thunder that was valued at two years, $12 million.

There's still a verdict that has to be reached on their other restricted free agent, Peyton Watson, who remains on the open market without real traction forming between him and the Nuggets. But to get Jones back on the roster for another two years as a solid defender and three-point shooter is a step in the right direction for their offseason.

And in the days following the news, Jones spoke about his side of the equation and how the free agent process went––of course, in a post on LinkedIn.

What Spencer Jones Said About His Free Agency

Jones had a few interesting tidbits in his post shared earlier this week, a lot of which was centered around what he learned during his free agency process; really for his first true time hitting the market since emerging as a real rotation player in Denver.

Jones noted that he was in the Nuggets' facility throughout most of the process, working out, still wearing team gear, and even having small talk with executives in the hallways when his future on the roster was largely in flux.

He also revealed that when his offer sheet was presented from OKC, he was traveling overseas for a vacation that was planned months in advance. However, with his free agency taking much longer than expected––25 days to be exact––that left him needing to fly back, meet with the Thunder executives, and sign that offer within 24 hours.

But overall, these four bullet points were his biggest learning moments of the entire process, via his LinkedIn post:

Don't get too high or too low.

The years on your contract can sometimes matter just as much as money.

The work doesn't stop. Don't plan a vacation until you're officially signed.

While a long, drawn-out process, the Nuggets and Jones both got what they were looking for.

For Jones, it was a nice pay raise and long-term security that was due after the career season he had just put together. It took a while for a team outside of Denver to offer that money and force their hand to match that deal, but in a little over three weeks, that came to fruition.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And for Denver, they were able to get their two-way forward back on the roster for the next two years. Maybe it was at a bit of a higher rate than they were hoping for, but that's to be expected with their current cap situation.

Now with Jones onboard, they're the only NBA team within the second apron, and are now tasked with determining how to avoid a major tax bill while still bringing Watson back into the picture.

As to when and how that situation with Watson resolves, that's to be determined. But getting Jones back in the mix is a huge box to check off their offseason to-do list.

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