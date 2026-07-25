Nuggets' Spencer Jones Accepts Offer Sheet From Thunder: What It Means

The Denver Nuggets are faced with a big decision as it relates to their restricted free agent Spencer Jones.

According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jones has accepted a two-year, $12 million offer sheet from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

JUST IN: Restricted free agent forward Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told @hoopshype. The Denver Nuggets will have an opportunity to match the offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/5ORNQ4JGQg — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 25, 2026

It's effectively an end to Jones' ongoing negotiations for a new contract that's lasted weeks throughout free agency. He nets a major payday following the two-way deal he's been signed onto for the past two seasons in Denver, to now being locked into a traditional contract over $10 million in total value.

And while many have expected the Nuggets to be the ones hashing out that deal and bringing back the 25-year-old on next year's roster, the Thunder are the ones coming out to try and steal the 3&D threat away from their Western Conference foes.

Let's dive into what it means for the Nuggets, and what to expect moving forward.

What to Expect From Spencer Jones' Offer Sheet

The Nuggets are now on the clock to decide whether or not they want to match the offer sheet that Jones has been dealt.

Denver has 48 hours to make the choice of paying him that same $12 million contract over two seasons, or letting him walk to Oklahoma City, the presumptive favorites to come out of the West this coming year.

On the surface, it could be a simple decision for the Nuggets to make.

Last season, Jones was a pleasant surprise for the Nuggets' rotation, who even elevated him into the starting lineup amid their several injuries throughout the year. He played 64 games to average 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field and 39.6% from three.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver has remained interested in bringing Jones back to the roster despite not coming to an agreement with him in the past three weeks. He’s an impactful defender to throw into their rotation, and seeing him walk to another contender in the West would be a far from optimal outcome.

At the same time, it's far from a surefire bet that he's back on the roster. While Denver does have the right to match his contract and go over the cap to do so, they've also remained hesitant throughout this offseason to pay either Jones or Watson new, lucrative contracts that would push them further into the tax and into the second apron.

Currently, Denver is about $11 million over the luxury tax line, and is less than $4 million away from approaching the second apron. Accepting Jones' offer sheet would put them above that second apron line, and even further into the luxury tax.

Add that financial factor with the Nuggets' excess of bodies in the frontcourt of their second unit––such as DaRon Holmes, Marvin Bagley, and Trevon Brazile–– the front office could very well decide that they're fine without paying the cost that Jones will be worth, and let him walk instead.

Regardless, it puts the ball in the Nuggets' court for the next 48 hours to see whether or not they want to bring back Jones for another two years. No matter which direction they take, it’ll have a bit of a domino effect on how they approach the rest of their offseason.

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