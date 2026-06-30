What to Expect for the Nuggets Ahead of NBA Free Agency

We are just days away from the 2026 NBA free agency cycle kicking off, with players able to begin negotiations with opposing teams starting June 30 at 4 p.m. MT. Of course, as we have seen, several free agents have already agreed to contracts to stay with their current teams, while others are opting in and out of team and player options.

The Denver Nuggets could have a busy free agency ahead of them, especially after declining Jalen Pickett's team option on Monday. It is hard to predict what Denver will do after declining Pickett's team option, as that was a head-scratcher, since they could have actually saved the team money if they had kept him. They now have six key players from their 2025-26 roster hitting free agency:

Peyton Watson (RFA)

Bruce Brown

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Spencer Jones (RFA)

Jalen Pickett

Tyus Jones

So, what should we actually expect from the Nuggets starting Tuesday?

Bringing back the RFAs

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are officially restricted free agents this offseason, and fortunately, the Nuggets are expected to bring both forwards back.

Watson, 23, is coming off a career year in Denver, and it came at the perfect time for him. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game in a contract year, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. It is a clear priority for the Nuggets to bring back the versatile wing, and it is easy to see why.

Jones, 25, started the 2025-26 season on a two-way contract, and as the team dealt with various injuries, his role continued to increase. The defensive-minded forward certainly made the most of his opportunity, ultimately earning a standard contract, and now the Nuggets should be able to re-sign him to a multi-year deal at a team-friendly price.

Re-sign Bruce Brown

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Especially after declining Pickett's team option and failing to add guard depth in the draft, bringing back Bruce Brown should be a no-brainer for the Nuggets. Not only is he beloved in Denver, but he brings defensive intensity and is an all-around role player that any contending team would want on their bench.

Last season, Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game, while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. On a veteran minimum contract, there is really no reason for the Nuggets not to bring back the 29-year-old guard.

Add a backup center

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the Nuggets expected to waive veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, they should be scouring the free agent market for a new backup to Nikola Jokic. Luckily, there are a couple of intriguing names to monitor. Los Angeles Lakers' Jaxson Hayes, Chicago Bulls' Nick Richards, and Orlando Magic's Mo Wagner would each be serviceable backups for the Nuggets at a reasonable price.

Ideally, the Nuggets add a backup center who can protect the rim, since that is one of Jokic's biggest weaknesses, although finding one is much easier said than done. Still, regardless of who they find in free agency, they are expected to address this roster need with Valanciunas' future in doubt.

Bringing in more ball-handling

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets' front office has assured the team will be looking to add more ball-handling this offseason, although they got through the draft without addressing that need. With an uninspiring group of guards on the market this summer, two of their top options could be internal.

Even though the Nuggets declined Pickett's team option, they could still look to re-sign him to a multi-year deal. Again, declining his team option seems like an iffy move for a team that has expressed the need for extra ball-handling and wants to save money, but they can still potentially bring him back.

Their other internal option is Tyus Jones, a veteran ball-handler who rarely turns the ball over and is good at setting up his teammates. He did not get much of an opportunity after signing with the Nuggets toward the end of the 2025-26 season, but with more minutes, he could be a viable backup to Jamal Murray.

Marcus Smart is undoubtedly the top external option after the former Defensive Player of the Year declined his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he would be a huge difference-maker in Denver.

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