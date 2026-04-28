Four Takeaways From Nuggets' Game 5 Statement Win vs. Timberwolves

With their backs against the wall, the Denver Nuggets stepped up. After losing three straight games to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets were facing elimination in Monday night's Game 5.

In an injury-filled matchup, with Anthony Edwards, Aaron Gordon, Donte DiVincenzo, and Peyton Watson all sidelined, the Nuggets pulled out a statement 125-113 win to save their season and keep their hopes of a monumental 3-1 comeback alive. Here are a few key takeaways from the huge win for Denver on Monday night:

Must be the altitude

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) wins the tip off against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on in the first quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During their two-game stretch in Minneapolis, the Nuggets shot just 36% from the field and 23% from three-point range, scoring 96 points in each outing. Back in Denver for Game 5, they seemed to have missed the high altitude.

In Game 5, the Nuggets shot 47-83 (57%) from the field and 11-29 (38%) from three-point range.

After a couple of uncharacteristic shooting performances by the Nuggets, it seemed clear that they simply needed to hit their shots to pull out a win. That is exactly what happened on Monday. They scored a series-high 125 points, and with their defense still doing a good enough job, they are one game closer to completing the 3-1 comeback.

Forcing turnovers

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets' offense was finally clicking on Monday night, their defense put in some unexpected work. One of the Nuggets' biggest weaknesses heading into the playoffs was their inability to force turnovers, but Game 5 was a completely different story.

The Timberwolves turned the ball over 25 times, which ties the most by any NBA team in a playoff game since 2020.

Through the first four games of the series, Minnesota averaged just 12 turnovers per game. With their starting backcourt of Edwards and DiVincenzo sidelined due to injury, some extra turnover issues are expected, but this was certainly the biggest game-changer in Monday's matchup.

Jones fills in and steps up

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Filling in for the injured Gordon, Spencer Jones was Denver's starting power forward on Monday night. Jones is certainly not new to this starting role, but his expectations are never very high. Fortunately for this Nuggets team in desperate need of a spark, he completely changed the game.

Jones finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, shooting 7-9 from the field and 4-5 from three-point range.

Of course, Jones is not expected to fill Gordon's shoes on both sides of the ball, but what he did in Game 5 was spectacular. Jones was very impressive on defense, while hitting a few big shots on offense, and it was exactly what the Nuggets needed.

The three-time MVP is back

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After struggling over the last couple of games, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray needed to step up for the Nuggets to have a chance to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

In the win, Jokic dropped 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists on 9-15 shooting from the field. With plenty of talk about how Jokic has not been himself and how Rudy Gobert is winning their matchup, the three-time MVP took control of Game 5.

Murray also silenced many doubters, dropping 24 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 9-23 shooting from the field. While he still had an inefficient game, he looked much more comfortable, even while dealing with some tough defenders pestering him throughout the night.

As long as Jokic can continue to play at this level, the Nuggets have a chance to beat anyone. Of course, it helps when his co-star Murray is in rhythm, but the Serbian superstar is the heart of this team, and if he is playing well, everyone is playing well.

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