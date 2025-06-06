SI

Pacers Watch Party in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Went Nuts For Tyrese Haliburton Shot

Josh Wilson

Pacers fans packed out Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 1
Pacers fans packed out Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 1 / @PacersJJ on X (formerly Twitter)
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers went on the road for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but fans in Indianapolis still packed the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to the brim for a local watch party of the contest.

And as Tyrese Haliburton pulled off the improbable yet again with a go-ahead and game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining, the place went, expectedly, nuts. Much like Caitlin Clark did with her reaction.

Here's a video of that below:

Just an absolutely awesome moment for these fans, and exceptionally cool to be able to share it with thousands of other fans. Outside of seeing it in person, this is one of the best possible ways for a Pacers fan to spend a game like this.

Game 2 is on Sunday night in Oklahoma City before the series comes back to Indianapolis for the third and fourth games of the series. The Pacers are in a position of advantage having taken the first game on the road, swinging home court advantage their way as it stands now. It's a long series, so it's far from over. But it was a statement win.

More on Pacers Game 1 Win

manual

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NBA