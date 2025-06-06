Pacers Watch Party in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Went Nuts For Tyrese Haliburton Shot
The Indiana Pacers went on the road for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but fans in Indianapolis still packed the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to the brim for a local watch party of the contest.
And as Tyrese Haliburton pulled off the improbable yet again with a go-ahead and game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining, the place went, expectedly, nuts. Much like Caitlin Clark did with her reaction.
Here's a video of that below:
Just an absolutely awesome moment for these fans, and exceptionally cool to be able to share it with thousands of other fans. Outside of seeing it in person, this is one of the best possible ways for a Pacers fan to spend a game like this.
Game 2 is on Sunday night in Oklahoma City before the series comes back to Indianapolis for the third and fourth games of the series. The Pacers are in a position of advantage having taken the first game on the road, swinging home court advantage their way as it stands now. It's a long series, so it's far from over. But it was a statement win.