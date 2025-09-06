2 Pacers Stars on Cusp of All-Star Breakouts in 2025-26
The Indiana Pacers are going to have trouble replicating the production that will be lost from Tyrese Haliburton being out for the season after tearing his Achilles.
Bennedict Mathurin will be elevated into the starting lineup with Haliburton out for the year. Andrew Nembhard will be the starting point guard, in charge of running the team.
Both of those players had key moments when the Pacers made their run to the Finals last season, although Nembhard was more consistent. Both of them have a shot to make their first All-Star game next year.
These two Pacers have a shot to make their first All-Star game
Both guards will have an opportunity to play more with the ball in their hands with Haliburton sidelined. Mathurin is the more pure scorer of the two, which usually helps All-Star stats.
Mathurin has to increase his 3-point shooting efficiency and has to make quicker decisions in order to get an All-Star nod. He has to stop driving into crowds with no plan, as well.
This is a critical year for him because the Pacers have to make a decision whether to extend his contract. If he has an All-Star season, that means he will be part of his core for years to come.
Nembhard has a much better shot at making an All-Star team because he is a true two-way player. He is a shoo-in to make an All-Defensive team next year, assuming he stays healthy.
The Pacers need both guards to play at an All-Star level
Nembhard was fantastic at shooting the ball during both long playoff runs over the last couple of years. If he wants to make an All-Star game, he has to shoot it better during the regular season.
If the Pacers want to have any shot of making another deep run in the playoffs, both guys have to play at a very high level, almost borderline All-Star level.
This past season, Nembhard averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
