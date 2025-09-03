Could Pacers Guard Reach All-Star Level This Year?
The injury to Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles has left a lot of opportunities available for new Pacers players to step into a new role that they have never had before.
Andrew Nembhard will become a starting point guard for the first time in his career. Bennedict Mathurin will get a full season as a starter for the first time, as well.
One of those players has a shot to turn into an All-Star player with more offensive opportunities available to them. While Mathurin is more purely talented, Nembhard has a shot to be an All-Star.
Why Andrew Nembhard can become the next Pacers All-Star
Nembhard has already emerged as one of the best playoff performers that the Pacers have. For the second straight playoffs, Nembhard has shot 46.5 percent and 48. 3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, respectively.
Those are way higher than his regular-season totals, which is something that needs to improve if he wants to be an All-Star. Still, it's clear that he has the talent to be an excellent 3-point shooter.
All of his playoff numbers during the run to the Finals show what an impressive player he is. He averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Add in the fact that Nembhard was defending the opposing team's best guard every series, and that is an All-Star level player already. His numbers should only go up with more opportunities to handle the ball, too.
Andrew Nembhard needs to be an All-Star for the Pacers to make noise in the playoffs
While most pundits don't believe the Pacers will even make the playoffs without Haliburton, they believe differently. They still have most of the roster intact from the Finals run.
If Nembhard does make a leap into an All-Star player, there's no reason why the Pacers can't make the playoffs once again. Once they get there, they've shown they can be a dangerous team to play.
This past regular season, Nembhard averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent beyond the 3-point arc.
