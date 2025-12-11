The Indiana Pacers poor start could be a sign towards the future

Just six months ago, the Indiana Pacers were in game 7 of the NBA Finals, off to a start that gave the impression that they could possibly upset the eventually champion Oklahoma City Thunder. But then disaster struck, Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achillies, and the Pacers were sent home looking to their future without their star.

Well, this seasons start has been abysmal. The Pacers are 6-18 and their poor start reflects in Bleacher Reports early season report card as the Pacers received a D- with this write up:

"Perhaps no NBA team has been hit as hard by injury this season as the Indiana Pacers, a team that knew it would already be without Tyrese Haliburton.



While the Boston Celtics have overcome losing their best player to still post a winning record, the Pacers' season has gone in the opposite direction.



Indiana has just a single victory over a team with a winning record overall in its 6-18 start. It does own its 2026 first-rounder, however, a selection that could prove to ultimately be more valuable than making a short playoff run now.



Bennedict Mathurin is enjoying a breakout season (21.2 points, 42.9 percent from three) and Jay Huff leads the NBA in blocks per game (2.4).



There's no overlooking the fact that this has been a disaster of a season for a team that was just in the Finals, though." Greg Swartz

The Pacers have been forced to use 22 players this season, the 2nd most in the league. Injuries have plagued the team, and yet they have continued to battle night in and night out slowly overcoming their 1-13 start.

UPDATE



The Indiana Pacers have had the 2nd-most players miss time this season



The Pacers have used 22 different players



As a result, they’ve added 1.5 million in salary and have paid out the most salary money to start the year (22 million)



🤯



Per @TonyREast pic.twitter.com/joef8NovfC — SleeperPacers (@SleeperPacers) December 11, 2025

Not much has gone right for the Pacers and the D- grade is fair, but very, very unfortunate.

The Pacers bright spots come in the continued dominance from Pascal Siakam who is averaging 24.5/7.0/4.1, Jay Huff who on limited minutes is leading the NBA in blocks per game, and Bennedict Mathurin who is having a career year, avergaing 21.5/5.6/2.3.

While the injuries and start are unfortunate, the Pacers were never going to be Championship contenders without Tyrese Haliburton, and their struggles give them a chance to look at the future.

The 2025/2026 season turns into a season of growth, for the future, and preparing the team for another run in the 2026/2027 season. The Pacers have first round picks all the way through the 2032 draft and the only contract that has an impending decision is Mathurin's.

While the Championship door was shut for the Pacers this season, it will be opened just as quickly for Rick Carlisle and company when Haliburton returns, and while a D- grade is harsh, maybe it's not a bad thing, and will allow the Pacers to look to the future and this year's deep draft class.