3 Pacers-Magic Takeaways: Orlando Survives Indiana Behind Paolo Banchero 50-Piece
On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers lost their third straight contest to fall to a disappointing 1-3 start in their first week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Against the surging Orlando Magic and their young superstar-in-the-making Paolo Banchero, the Pacers fought mightily, but could not withstand a final fourth quarter kick and some key free throws that helped the Magic ice the bout, 119-115.
Here are our three takeaways from the disappointing finish.
Paolo Banchero's Big Night
The third-year All-Star enjoyed his best game of the year, despite being matched up against a two-time All-Defensive Teamer in Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam. Across 39:37, Banchero scored 50 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from beyond the 3-point line) and a whopping 15-of-22 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down 13 boards, dished out nine dimes, blocked two shots and swiped one steal.
Banchero made NBA and Magic history, becoming the youngest Orlando player ever to score 50 or more points at 21 years and 351 days old,. He's the second-youngest player to record 50 points, 10 or more rebounds, and five or more assists in a game — behind LeBron James, of course. Banchero's big night marked the first 50-piece of the young 2024-25 season. Given how frequently players score these days, it's probably not the last.
"Man, I'm tired. I'm tired as hell," Banchero said, per ESPN News Services. "But it was a hell of a game."
After perhaps the Magic's second-best player, small forward Franz Wagner, was ruled out midway through the contest's third frame, the scoring onus fell even more to Banchero, who delivered with flying colors.
"It was just being in the zone," Banchero said. "Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it's a good feeling when you've got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I'm glad today was."
Aaron Nesmith Couldn't Keep His Cool
The Pacers' newly-anointed starting shooting guard was aggressive defensively all night, but he needed to recognize that attendant referees were calling pretty much all of his contact late in the game, with the contest very much still in reach for Indiana. The 6-foot-6 Vanderbilt product seemingly lost composure and was whistled for a sixth and final foul against reserve guard Anthony Black with 2:07 to go. He was ejected from the game, compelling Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle to sub in eighth man Ben Sheppard.
In 30:54, Nesmith finished with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor (0-of-1 from long range) and 4-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, four rebounds, one dime and one swipe. Nesmith left at a critical time. The Magic were in the midst of a 20-7 run that helped them climb back from a deficit into a 115-112 lead. Indiana sure could have used Nesmith's defense late.
Tyrese Haliburton's Field Goal Shooting
Indiana's best player through its challenging first four games has been, unquestionably, Pascal Siakam. But to reach the heights they hope to achieve, the Pacers are hoping All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton can get out of his brutal shooting slump. That was not the case yet again on Monday night.
Across 35:03, the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product scored 19 points on a middling 6-of-15 shooting from the field (4-of-9 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, while also chipping in 10 assists and nine rebounds, plus one steal. On the year, he's averaging a just-okay 14.0 points on a still-brutal .339/.265/.636 shooting line, plus 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Those are not All-Star numbers.
