Andrew Nembhard bold as ever as Indiana Pacers keep up in series with Milwaukee Bucks
INDIANAPOLIS — In both playoff games the Indiana Pacers have played in this season, Andrew Nembhard has shown his boldness.
He stood tall after contact with Patrick Beverley. Nembhard and Damian Lillard have been physical against one another, and the young Pacers guard hasn't been afraid of a moment with anyone. Despite this being his first playoff series, Nembhard seems built for this setting.
"I love competing. I've always loved competing. This is the epitome of competition," Nembhard said after the Pacers won Game 2. "It's fun."
Nembahrd is soft spoken, yet he usually gives off confidence. He was ready for the series to get started the moment the regular season ended. The Canadian guard loves this stage and the feeling of the first two games.
After a slow start, his play matched that mentality. "Drew's tough. I just like that he's so calm, cool, and collected every single time," Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said after Game 2. "He's growing every single day. His offense, he can do those things. He can get to the rim, he can make mid-range, threes," he added, sharing that Nembhard is getting better every day.
Nembhard is tasked with doing a lot in this series. Offensively, he's a tertiary creator. He needs to get into the lane, cut, pass, and occasionally look to score. He's third on the Pacers in drives per game after two postseason battles and second in potential assists. He's been heavily involved, and that doesn't even account for his 13 points per game in the series so far.
On the other end of the floor, Nembhard's role is even more demanding. He's the primary defender on Bucks star Damian Lillard, who is a terror to contain. The eight-time All-Star is averaging more than 30 points per game in just the first half during the series so far, but has been tired out by the fourth quarter of both battles.
Nembhard, and the entire Indiana roster, had issues containing Lillard in Game 1. They botched a few coverages. But they hung in there and were better in the second half as they mounted a bit of a comeback, and they kept that momentum going in Game 2 when they were even better against the Milwaukee star.
Lillard still had an awesome stat line, but the Pacers and Nembhard were much, much better at containing him for 48 minutes. It's a key part of why they were able to win, and Nembhard paired that defensive growth with offensive success. He was terrific in Game 2, a Pacers win.
"Drew is just another guy that every team wants," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Nembhard. "A guy who plays that hard, defends every position, doesn't complain, and just gets it done."
Nembhard finished that game with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He doesn't have a turnover in the series so far. Lillard had fewer points and shot a worse percentage from three-point range in Game 2. Nembhard was terrific and a key part of Indiana being way better in the second game than the first one.
"You have to be a great competitor in the NBA playoffs," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's been one of our toughest guys... he has a very tough assignment."
This is who the Pacers need Andrew Nembhard to be. He can't be afraid of the moment or skittish. His role is too important to back down. If he was passive defending Lillard or not adding value on offense, the blue and gold would be in trouble.
He's been a defender, and a crucial one even when considering Lillard's gaudy stat lines. His play finishing has been where it needs to be (58.8% from the field), and his cutting and shot creation have been impactful.
Nembhard is doing it all, and in just his first playoff series. "It's been fun," Nembhard said of the early parts of the best-of-seven set. "The atmosphere in these games is elite and the stakes are high."
For the series, the 24-year old is averaging 13 points and three assists per game. 40% of his outside shots have dropped, and the blue and gold are winning Nembhard's minutes by 10 so far.
His game score in Game 2, a box score metric Basketball Reference uses to measure a player's effectiveness in one single outing, suggests that Game 2 of the series was Nembhard's second best game of the entire campaign, even including the regular season. He is raising his level on the biggest stage.
This is meaningful for Nembhard, who had no playoff experience entering this season. He's taking steps forward as a player, and not just from a skill perspective. He's stronger mentally now, too.
He's always been built like this, but now Andrew Nembhard has a chance to show it. He's proving it on his biggest stage yet, and it's helping Indiana win games. He'll try to keep it up as the series progresses.
"Drew never really got rattled," center Myles Turner said of Nembhard after Game 2.
That shows a lot in this playoff atmosphere. To have an addition like that, someone who shows no fear on both ends of the floor is what you need." Nembhard has done that through two games, and it's been massive for Indiana.
