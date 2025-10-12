Another Young Pacers Guard Leaves Thunder Preseason Game with New Injury
The Indiana Pacers' backcourt just cannot stay healthy against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During a memorable-for-all-the-wrong-reasons NBA Finals Game 7, All-NBA Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon. Without him, the Pacers' offense stumbled, ultimately losing the script in the game's second half and watching the Larry O'Brien Trophy slip from its grasp.
In an ongoing preseason Saturday rematch, combo guard Quenton Jackson was ruled out for the entire second half with a hamstring injury.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Pacers were struck by the injury bug yet again.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, second-year shooting guard Johnny Furphy lingered face-down on the hardwood for a while before managing to depart the court under his own power.
Dopirak adds that Furphy left for the Indiana locker room afterwards, rocking a noticeable limp.
Dopirak quickly revealed that Furphy, too, had been ruled out for the rest of the contest quickly after his exit with a sprained left ankle.
These injuries, of course, are racking up. Guard T.J. McConnell will be out for the next month with a hamstring strain of his own, per Dopirak, which inspired the Pacers' front office to sign Cameron Payne to a new deal, cutting Delon Wright to accommodate the addition.
As of this writing, Oklahoma City trails the hurting Pacers, 75-64, in the middle of the third frame. Across 11:24 of action off the Pacers bench, Furphy scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, three rebounds and a steal.
During his debut season with Indiana in 2024-25, the 6-foot-9 Kansas product played mop-up minutes off the bench, unable to crack head coach Rick Carlisle's Finals-bound rotation. In 50 games, Furphy averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.
The Thunder are poised to defend their crown this year. Armed with youth and health, Oklahoma City could very be the first team to repeat as a champion since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors.
Pacers At A Crossroads
Indiana, meanwhile, finds itself at a crossroads this year. Haliburton has already been ruled out for the entire season — although it's certainly possible he outplays his recovery timeline and is back in action for a playoff push, at least in theory. The Pacers let free agent 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner walk, and have opted to use career backups to replace him piecemeal this year.
The team can ill afford to lose any more guards. Here's hoping this ankle sprain doesn't keep.
