Antetokounmpo To Antetokounmpo? Watch What The Brothers Did In The Bucks-Pacers Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis connected for a dunk in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Monday.
    The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109 in Indianapolis on Monday night. 

    They've had the Pacers number over the last few seasons. 

    In the last 12 matchups they've won ten times. 

    In the fourth quarter two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo passed it to his brother Thanasis, who dunked it home. 

    The clip of the brothers connecting for the dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

