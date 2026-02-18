Pacers President Engages on Tanking Issues

A league-wide conversation about tanking found its way to Indiana this week.

Former Dallas Mavericks owner and Indiana University alumnus Mark Cuban spent much of his day on X arguing that the NBA should embrace tanking rather than attempt to eliminate it. Cuban framed the strategy as a legitimate team-building tool, pointing to rebuilding through the draft, asset accumulation and cap flexibility as viable paths toward long-term contention. He added that many fan bases understand — and at times accept — short-term losing if it produces sustainable hope.

That prompted a response from Kevin Pritchard, President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers.

“Curious… do Pacers fans agree?” Pritchard posted. Kevin Pritchard on X

The question generated significant engagement from Indiana’s fan base, particularly given the franchise’s current circumstances. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined and multiple rotation players missing extended time due to injury, the Pacers are not positioned to contend this season. That reality has shifted the conversation from competing for playoff positioning to evaluating long-term priorities.

One fan suggested that conserving health, developing younger players and maximizing lottery positioning should take precedence in a season without realistic postseason aspirations.

Pritchard responded, “Sometimes ‘tanking’ can be misinterpreted by developing the younger players. We say the G-League is a great place and it is… but there is nothing like true NBA game speed.” Kevin Pritchard on X

The comment underscored a distinction the organization appears intent on maintaining: player development and intentional losing are not necessarily the same. Increased opportunities for younger players may naturally lead to growing pains, but those reps provide evaluation data that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Another fan referenced the Chicago Bulls as a cautionary example of remaining competitive without becoming a legitimate title threat. The concern centered around avoiding what Pritchard has previously described as the “treadmill of mediocrity.”

“That’s the goal,” Pritchard replied. “But you have to take risks.” Kevin Pritchard on X

Perhaps the most emotional exchange came from a longtime fan who wrote, “I have seen every version of this team back to 1993. We were 12 minutes away from our first title last year. The goal is clear. Get Tyrese healthy, try and keep a good bill of health, and develop guys that can contribute next year. True fans will agree I promise.”

Pritchard answered candidly: “Thanks Zach for coming. I promise you we are super thankful. Those 24 minutes were the worst.” Kevin Pritchard on X

That response served as a reminder of how close Indiana came to capturing its first championship. The pain of those final minutes still resonates within the organization — not just among fans, but in the front office as well.

While Pritchard stopped short of endorsing tanking outright, his engagement revealed an understanding of the broader strategic implications tied to draft positioning and player development. The Pacers’ leadership appears focused on balancing long-term roster building with maintaining a competitive culture.

Indiana was within one victory of an NBA title last season. That proximity has shaped the organization’s current outlook. Whether through internal development, calculated risks or draft capital, the Pacers have made clear their objective: return to championship contention — and this time, finish the job.

