Ben Sheppard trying to be more aggressive while making the right plays for Indiana Pacers in summer league
INDIANAPOLIS — Not many players can say they started in a conference finals game and played in summer league during the same calendar year, but Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard is about to join that group.
The young off-ball guard just finished his first season in the NBA. After being selected 26th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Sheppard wasn't expected to play much. But as he got more comfortable, his low-mistake play style and overall mobility on both ends shined. He became a rotation player, then a starter during the playoffs as his teammates pushed him to get better.
Now, ahead of his second season, Sheppard is playing in summer league for Indiana. He'll have a chance to get better and grow alongside some of his new, younger teammates.
Sheppard will be an interesting figure in summer league. He's clearly a talented player — Indiana trusted him to be in their playing rotation in important games during the postseason. But his style of play typically doesn't dominate in summer sessions. He's not a game-changing shot creator or zippy passer. He's just a solid, low-mistake player.
"Just hard work. Energy. I think in games like this, my motor will really pop," Sheppard said of what he hopes to show in his second summer league. He is the most NBA-accomplished player on Indiana's summer group. "Just doing things, working on my game, not trying to change anything. Shooting open shots, taking advantage of my opportunities, and just leading to my defense. I'm excited for the veteran role I'm playing right now."
Sheppard's first season was all about reliable play. When he entered a game, he wanted to make few errors and give it his all. He hustled around screens, made smart yet safe passes, ran hard in transition, and launched open threes. That was all he was asked to do, and Sheppard rarely risked hurting the blue and gold by overexerting himself.
In summer league, he's going to be asked to do some different things. Being a reliable floor spacer and defender in these offseason tune ups is valuable, and it matters for young teams. But the second-year guard will be looking to add to his game and become a better player for the upcoming regular season.
"I don't think it's about points," Sheppard said about being more aggressive and attacking more often. "Definitely being more aggressive, taking shots that sometimes I maybe pass up in games this past season. But I wouldn't say just jacking a bunch of shots up. Taking the right play," he said.
For the Belmont product, dominating summer league is about being mature and making smart moves. That will make it a success. But he wants to add a little bit of aggression and pop that didn't always show up in his rookie season.
"I think I always try to make the right plays. Just being aggressive in my own speed and stuff like that." he said. "They want me to be aggressive on offense."
That isn't what Sheppard is known for. But it's what he will be asked to do, especially in a starting lineup that will feature multiple players already under contract with Indiana for the coming season. With the NBA club in the regular season, he likely won't be asked to expand on his strengths much. But he can still add to his game, and that is partially what summer league is all about.
The 22-year old will also be tossed into a leadership role. He's only a second-year player, but he has summer league experience and had a long college career. His quality of play and experience requires him to be vocally strong in summer league.
"I got a taste of it last year, last summer and got a lot of NBA experience this past season. So I'm just trying to bring my knowledge and my energy to every day out here and I'm excited," he said. "I think we're excited to showcase ourselves as a team out in Vegas."
Last year, Sheppard averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in summer league. This year's Pacers summer roster isn't as strong as last season's, but Sheppard is better. His numbers should look similar, if not better. His confidence and talent level are far higher than they were at this time last year.
Sheppard acknowledged that summer league is about showing what a player is good at. For him, it's a lot of things — hustle, shooting, and smart plays — and he'll try to show them all in Las Vegas.
