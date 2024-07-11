Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard makes Team Canada 2024 Olympic roster
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has been named to Canada's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team Canada revealed their 12-man group on Wednesday. It's Nembhard's first Olympics, and he is joined on the roster by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Lugentz Dort, Dwight Powell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trey Lyles, Khem Birch, and Melvin Ejim.
"Representing your country at an Olympic Games is one of the greatest [honors] in sport and something each of these players will never forget the first time they step onto the court," team General Manager Rowan Barrett said in a statement. "As we build on our success last summer, maintaining the continuity and cohesion we established with that team was vital to assembling this Olympic roster."
Nembhard didn't participate in play with Team Canada last summer ahead of the 2023 World Cup, opting to stay with the Pacers and play in summer league. He improved during his second NBA season and proved to be a must-have for the Canadian squad. He was named to the training camp roster in June, then the Olympic group this week.
Canada is taking on the United States in a scrimmage on Wednesday night, then they'll head overseas for more tune-up action. "That's going to be a great honor for him," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Nembhard being on the squad.
Now, he officially is. Nembhard has prior experience with the national team, including the FIBA U18 Americas Championship and the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
"How to draw fouls. And rebounding," Nembhard told Esfandiar Baraheni of Forbes of what he's working on this summer. The Pacers guard was then asked about what he learned during his postseason run with Indiana. "I think I had a lot of playmaking responsibility, which gave me good reps," he said. "Those high-stakes games make you perform under pressure."
Nembhard, 24, will be coached by Jordi Fernández. Canada will hope to get its first Olympic medal in basketball since 1936.
