Jarace Walker preparing to play on the wing in summer league ahead of important second season with Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — 2023 lottery pick Jarace Walker is a different player than he was one year ago. The 20-year old forward is getting ready for summer league with the Indiana Pacers, and despite his young age, he's taking on a leadership role with the squad.
"It's definitely more of a leadership role with this group. Because I've been there, I did it, and the other guys have as well," Walker shared over the weekend. He made sure to tell some of the younger players that mistakes happen and it's important to move on when they do. "So just knowing that, but also knowing what to say, when to say it, who I'm talking to, and all that. So it's definitely been a step up in terms of leadership."
For Walker, improving how he uses his voice is just a small part of the growth he hopes to have this season. In year one, there weren't a ton of playing opportunities for the young forward. Indiana had a deep roster, so it was tough to hand minutes to a young, unproven player.
In year two, if Walker shows off growth in a few areas, that could change. The Pacers still have a deep roster from top to bottom, but Walker is farther up the depth chart. One injury is all it will take for him to play, but he has to be ready when given chances. That's why it's important that he takes a step forward this offseason.
"I feel like just the knowledge that I have, having a year under my belt," Walker said of the differences he notices from his first summer league to now. "Just learning the concepts, learning the play calls already."
Walker averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 assists per game as a rookie, though some short garbage time appearances impacted his numbers. In the G League, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Importantly, he showed off an accurate three-point shot at that level.
This year, the Houston product wants to be better in every way. If he's going to get on the court and be the game-changing defender his potential suggests he can be, he'll need to take a few steps forward. Walker acknowledged that on Saturday.
"I just want to continue to grow and develop my game. And I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to do it," he said after a summer league practice. "Being able to showcase what I can do with players who are hungry, coming into the league, ready to hoops, ready to get after it. So it's definitely a fun experience. My mindset is just continue to grow, develop, get better."
Walker pointed at his ball handling as something that has improved. During his exit meeting with Pacers coaches and the front office, he was asked to get better at defense and rebounding, two things Indiana desperately needs on the roster. "Do little things better too," the young forward recalled of that meeting.
"It was just a lot of learning. A lot of picking up concepts, learning things about the league. Language, terminology," Walker said of his first NBA season. "I feel like it was a good preparatory year for my second year coming up."
Year two is important for almost every young player, which is something that Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo noted on Saturday. "It's a big growth period from year one to year two," he said. Pargo added that Walker's communication has been much better this season and that he's more knowledgeable across the board.
"Now, he understands defense. He understands offense. He understands concepts," Pargo said. "He's not just yelling and talking, he's talking with a purpose. And he's helping his teammates."
While the summer league sideline leader did note that the modern NBA is effectively positionless, he said that Walker is starting at the three position with the summer league squad. That is a possibility because of Walker's improved shooting — his foot speed allows him to stay in front of almost any matchup, but he will be on the perimeter more offensively as a wing.
There have been hints that Walker would play on the wing more going forward. The front office has shared opinions on how he could fit in the role, and Walker even slotted to the spot during his rookie season at times. While he is a natural four man who has the bulk to slide up to the five, Indiana wants to see him at even more positions.
At small forward, Walker thinks he'll be able to run the floor well and cause chaos, in a good way, on offense. The Pacers describe their offense as random, so that is a productive role in the blue and gold's system. When going into more detail about what that will look like, Walker mentioned several different types of screens and cuts.
He's ready to be a small forward in summer league. And if it works well, it could lead to more opportunities during the regular season with the Pacers. "I feel like continuing to crash. Always be a presence on the boards. And also staying in front of smaller guards," Walked said of the keys to playing the three spot. He knows that moving his feet on defense will be critical, and he's been getting better at that.
It's an important season for Jarace Walker. The Pacers would love to see him get better and be a rotation mainstay, and Walker certainly wants that too. Long term, his player type is an important missing piece on the blue and gold. If Walker is going to have a successful second season, it's all going to start at summer league.
- James Wiseman officially signs a contract with the Indiana Pacers, which isn't fully guaranteed. CLICK HERE.
- Johnny Furphy thinks his maturity, off-ball movement, and motivation will make him a good fit with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Trsiten Newton hopes to leave an impression with Indiana Pacers during rookie season.CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers