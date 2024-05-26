Big runs from Boston Celtics early in series show how small Indiana Pacers margin for error is
BOSTON — The Indiana Pacers have no margin for error in their series against the Boston Celtics. That was true before star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with a hamstring injury in Game 2, and it remains true going forward.
A theme from the first two games of the series — two Celtics wins — has been Boston pouncing on Indiana during imperfect moments. It took less than three minutes for the top-seeded group to take a 12-0 lead in Game 1. In that same game, the Celtics had a 13-0 run in the third quarter that took just 3:04, then an 8-0 run in overtime that spanned 47 seconds. They showed a high peak in the first game of the series across those seven scattered minutes of play.
"At the end of the day, we weren't poised enough to win the game," Pacers center Myles Turner said after Game 1.
Those moments showed how high Boston's peak can be. Indiana got that game to overtime, they battled the Celtics effectively and were tied on the scoreboard after 48 minutes. But those stretches were crushing. With stars up and down the lineup, the Celtics are able to maintain an elite level of play during any type of game. Indiana can't afford to slip up.
Game 2 featured some similar moments. Boston trailed by five with 32 seconds left in the first quarter, then led by 15 with 7:04 to go in the second frame. It was a 20-0 run from the hosts that took 5.5 minutes. Indiana trailed by two with 7:39 left in the third quarter yet were down 14 with 2:57 to go in that period, getting outscored by 12 over less than five minutes.
These stretches have defined the series. For about 85% of both games so far, the Pacers have kept up with, and at times exceeded, the Celtics level. In the other 15%, Boston has been dominant to the point that it doesn't feel like the Conference Finals. They have a much higher peak.
"They have a lot of firepower," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said of the Celtics and their big runs. "We just have to combat those runs... have to watch the film and see how we can minimize the runs."
It's the Celtics defense that shines in these stretches. Boston's offense has been largely consistent and strong throughout the postseason, including in the ongoing series. They had the best offensive in NBA history during the regular season. They're going to score.
During their dominant sequences, their defense looks impenetrable. The Celtics have a 116.7 defensive rating against the Pacers so far this series, by far the best number for an Indiana opponent in the postseason so far. Their ability to switch, bait unique matchups, and apply pressure without being aggressive is unique. For a few stretches every game, the blue and gold can't break it down.
"They're all All-Stars. That's a special group of guys," Haliburton said of the Celtics earlier this week.
For the Pacers to grab some wins at home and get back on track in the series, they need to avoid getting shut down for long stretches. They need to play their game and have it be at their pace — the Celtics have done well to slow this series down.
That's all easier said than done. The Celtics record and net rating numbers speak for themselves. They've shut down everybody, and the Pacers have beaten themselves along the way. Their turnover numbers are high, and they struggled to get into the paint in Game 2. Despite playing well, they haven't been good enough. They need to be great for 48 minutes to beat Boston.
"The bottom of the stat sheet is ugly. We lost the rebounds, the second chance points were a big factor," head coach RIck Carlisle said of the Celtics' big runs. "Turnovers again were a big problem. We've got to do better in those areas."
Games 3 and 4 are over the upcoming holiday weekend. Indiana hasn't lost on their home floor in over two months, but the Celtics haven't lost a road game yet in this postseason. What happens in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the coming days with Haliburton injured will likely define the series.
If the Pacers can find some consistent footing on offense, they can push the best-of-seven back to Boston and give themselves a chance. They were down 0-2 against New York in the second round yet escaped with a series win. They have proven that the current circumstances are not insurmountable.
But if Indiana can't play their game and put points on the board for 48 minutes on their home floor, this series could end quickly. The Celtics have shown their peak level via a handful of dominant, game-changing runs. The Pacers need to avoid them this weekend to keep their season alive.
