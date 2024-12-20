Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Sharpshooting Star Wing
The Indiana Pacers have had a slow start to the 2024-25 season. The Pacers are far from the team we witnessed last year as they went on an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.
The Pacers have a long way to go to reach those heights. They've been one of the few teams decimated by injuries, which is part of the reason for their rough start.
Nonetheless, Indiana is still very much alive in the playoff picture, and a piece or two could be the move to put them into contention. The Pacers were the first team to make a trade this season, and they may not be done.
The Pacers could be one of the more active teams as we approach the trade deadline, and there is an ideal trade for them to give their offense a scoring punch.
This trade proposal sees the Pacers adding one of the best perimeters in wings in the game, Michael Porter Jr.
While Porter's price could be high, this ideal trade works in favor of the Pacers, who would love to have a player like Porter on their side.
Pacers receive: Michael Porter Jr.
Nuggets receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, 2025 first-round pick, and 2027 first-round pick
Although the Nuggets would only involve Porter in a significant trade, the two first-round picks could be enough for Denver to be interested if they get desperate.
Through the first 24 games this season, Porter is averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three. His numbers are solid for a starting forward, but it's a bit too steep for a player making $179 million.
Porter is a solid player and was key to the Nuggets' championship win in 2023, but two years seasons later, Denver does not look like the same team we witnessed in their title year.
While this Pacers deal is not the best, the Nuggets could receive three solid players and two first-rounders.
Although the price to receive Porter may be steep and his contract is not ideal, it could be the move to restore the Pacers to an elite offense.
They rank 11th in three-point shooting but are ranked towards the bottom in three-pointers per game and three-point attempts per game.
Porter could be the help the Pacers need if the Nuggets would be willing.
