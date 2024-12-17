Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Zion Williamson For Large Haul
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has begun. Dec. 15 marked the first day that trades could take place for players who signed as free agents in July.
The Golden State Warriors were the first team to make a trade, trading for Dennis Schröder of the Brooklyn Nets. This is just one of many we will see take place from now till Feb. 6.
The Indiana Pacers are a team that could be active once we get closer to the trade deadline. It's clear they need to make a trade to bolster their roster, and this trade proposal has them doing just that.
In this trade proposal, the Pacers acquire former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans for a haul from Indiana.
Pacers receive: Zion Williamson
Pelicans receive: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and a 2028 first-round draft pick
The Pacers are the clear winners in this trade as they receive the best player in this trade.
The Pelicans, who are off to a nightmare start to the season, with a 5-22 record, mainly due to injuries, are ready to blow things up.
The Pelicans are open to trading anybody except three players, and Williamson is among those who are available.
Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Substack.
“While naturally resistant to trade inquiries for their younger gems — Herb Jones, rookie Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III — word is that the Pelicans are essentially open to trade pitches for pretty much anyone else on the roster apart from those three amid a [5-22] start and more injury woe than even Philadelphia,” the report says.
The 24-year-old star is one of the more talented and electrifying players in the league, but he has struggled throughout his career to stay healthy. Williamson was once thought of as a generational prospect coming out of Duke, drawing comparisons to LeBron James and other stars after being drafted No. 1 overall.
However, Williamson has failed to live up to the hype due to injuries, as he only played in 184 career games out of the possible 499.
The two-time All-Star is in the second year of his fully guaranteed five-year, $197 million contract. His contract is tough to move, but this deal gets it done and gives the Pelicans some solid pieces in return.
This is a win-now move for the Pacers, and they have plenty of time to build a contender with Williamson and Tyrese Halinburotn as pillars.
