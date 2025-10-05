Can Recent Pacers Lottery Pick Finally Become Impact Player This Season?
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire season, the Indiana Pacers are going to have a spot open in the rotation. Rick Carlisle played ten guys in the rotation last year, so he plays a lot of different players.
Jarace Walker was in the rotation last year, playing in a career-high 75 games. It was the first time that Indiana had given him a real shot to show what he could do.
Walker fell out of the rotation in the playoffs, not really playing against the Cavs or the Knicks before getting hurt. This is the year they want to find out if he can be a real contributor.
NBA Insider Believes This is a "Hinge" Year for Jarace Walker And the Pacers
John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that this is a "hinge" year for Walker. He thinks this is the year that Indiana finally discovers what they have in him moving forward.
"In particular, the Pacers’ lack of a real starting center could open the door for extensive Walker minutes as a frontcourt reserve — either by playing backup center himself or by playing Toppin as a small-ball center and running Walker next to him," Hollinger writes.
Hollinger notes that his tape doesn't pop, but he's had moments of subtle brilliance since playing for the Pacers.
"Walker’s overall play hasn’t set anyone’s hair on fire, but the tape offers little hints here and there of something more: a quick defensive slide, a sweet pass, a show of athletic pop around the rim. Walker also made 40.5 percent of his 3s last season, and while it was only 185 attempts, it was notable for a guy whose shooting loomed as a weakness entering the draft," Hollinger notes.
Jarace Walker Needs to Seize This Opportunity With the Pacers
Walker was on the fringes of the rotation last season. This year, he will firmly be given the opportunity to earn more playing time without Haliburton available.
His defense is what makes him so intriguing. His ability to get deflections and steals is something that the Pacers don't have from a lot of other forwards, not named Aaron Nesmith.
Last season, Walker averaged 6.1 points, three rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
