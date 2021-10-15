Check Out The Game-Winning Shot By Lamb

Jeremy Lamb was the hero on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis for the preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

The 29 year old shooting guard nailed a shot with 3.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to take a 109-107 lead over the Grizzlies.

The shot ended up being the eventual game-winner, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

Pacers star Myles Turner also commented on the clip from NBA TV of the shot, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Lamb has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets and is entering his third season with the Indiana Pacers.

This will be his tenth season in the NBA.

