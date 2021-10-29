Pacers-Nets: Check Out The Photo The Nets Tweeted Of Kevin Durant Before The Game

Publish date:
Check Out The Photo The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted Of Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets (2-3) are hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-4) on Friday evening in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Both teams come into the game struggling.
Before the game on Friday, the Nets posted several photos of players at shootaround, and a photo of 2014 MVP Kevin Durant can be seen in one of them.
The tweet from the Nets can be seen in a post that is embedded below from their Twitter account.
The game is scheduled for 7:30 Eastern Time.
