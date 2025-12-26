Indiana Pacers can get Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam a co-star in NBA draft

The Indiana Pacers could have one of the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, and it would be a good year to have one of the first selections given the fact that this rookie class is exceptional.

The Pacers could take one of the top prospects in this year's draft class and make him a key piece to the puzzle to return to the NBA Finals next to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and power forward Pascal Siakam. Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Pacers selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa.

"AJ Dybantsa has found some scary rhythm lately. He's owning BYU's weaker opponents lately, most recently going for a 33-point triple-double against Eastern Washington," Wasserman wrote. "Defenders continue to look overwhelmed by his unique size and power for a wing, while his mid-range shotmaking helps counter drop coverage or clogged lanes.

"Nine two-point field goals and 17 made free throws earned him 35 points against Abilene Christian. Just playing to his strengths as a driver and elbow/short corner scorer, he continues to create advantages and high-quality looks for himself in the half court.

"Dybantsa hasn't shown as much three-point range (9-of-30), and he does lean on physicality often, although that's because it's been so effective. Boozer's shooting, passing, rebounding and superior defensive metrics could create more versatility and a slight edge, depending on what team is on the clock."

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa at Madison Square Garden | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pacers could alter franchise with Dybantsa pick

The Pacers haven't been at the top of the draft for many years, so this is an opportunity they should take advantage of if they get it.

Dybantsa's athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect, and he's someone that could make an impact for the Pacers immediately if he were to come to Indianapolis. The Pacers could slot him in as the starting small forward. That would give Indiana an intriguing pair with him and Siakam on the wing.

In the meantime, the Pacers are back in action against the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

