Check Out What Caris LeVert Put On His Instagram Story Before The Pacers Play The Cavs
The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will play a preseason game on Friday evening, and Caris LeVert posted a photo to his Instagram story on Friday.
Indiana Pacers star Caris LeVert posted a photo to his Instagram story on Friday, and the picture can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below.
LeVert posted a photo of the Cleveland Cavaliers arena.
The Pacers will play the Cavs in Cleveland on Friday night in their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
LeVert is entering his second season with the Pacers after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of last year.
The 27 year old averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
The Pacers are 0-1 in the preseason after losing 125-104 to the Knicks on Tuesday in New York.
