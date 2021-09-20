Check Out What Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Monday
Malcolm Brogdon quote Tweeted a Tweet from the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Brogdon quote Tweeted the Tweet from the Pacers that said how the season is just one month away.
He quote Tweeted it with an emoji.
Last season, Brogdon led the Pacers in scoring (21.2 PPG) and was third on the team in assists per game (5.9), he also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game.
The Pacers begin their season on October 20 against the Hornets next month in Charlotte.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.