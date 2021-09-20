Check Out What Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Monday

Malcolm Brogdon quote Tweeted a Tweet from the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Brogdon quote Tweeted the Tweet from the Pacers that said how the season is just one month away.

He quote Tweeted it with an emoji.

Last season, Brogdon led the Pacers in scoring (21.2 PPG) and was third on the team in assists per game (5.9), he also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Pacers begin their season on October 20 against the Hornets next month in Charlotte.

Related stories on NBA basketball