Check Out What Texas Basketball Commented On Turner's Post

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers post a photo on Instagram on Thursday, and the University of Texas Men's Basketball Instagram page commented on his post. Turner played for the Longhorns during the 2014-15 season.

On Thursday, Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner posted a photo to his Instagram page, and the photo can be seen embedded below.

The University of Texas Men's Basketball Instagram page commented on Turner's post and their comment can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below.

Screenshot captured from the comment Texas Mens' Basketball had on Myles Turner's Instagram post.

Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing one season for the Texas Longhorns.

During his season in Austin, Texas, Turner averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

