Check Out What The Pacers Posted To Instagram On Sunday

The Indiana Pacers sent out a post to Instagram on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from their Instagram account.

The caption in the post: "first media day for the rooks tomorrow 😎"

In the post are two photos; Chris Duarte is in the first and Isaiah Jackson is in the second.

Both rookies were drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Duarte was the 13th overall pick out of the University of Oregon and is 24 years old.

Jackson was the 22nd overall pick out of the University of Kentucky and is 19 years old.

The Pacers will hold media on Monday, September, 27.

