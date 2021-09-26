Check Out What The Pacers Posted To Instagram On Sunday

The Indiana Pacers sent out a post to Instagram on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from their Instagram account.
The caption in the post: "first media day for the rooks tomorrow 😎"
In the post are two photos; Chris Duarte is in the first and Isaiah Jackson is in the second.
Both rookies were drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Duarte was the 13th overall pick out of the University of Oregon and is 24 years old.
Jackson was the 22nd overall pick out of the University of Kentucky and is 19 years old.
The Pacers will hold media on Monday, September, 27.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.