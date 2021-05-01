Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss at least another week of action.

On April 16th against the Pacers in Utah, Donovan Mitchell went down with an injury, and he has yet to play since that game two weeks ago.

The video of the injury can be seen in Bleacher Report's Tweet below.

On Saturday, there was an update saying that Mitchell will be out at least another week, and FantasyLabs NBA relaid that update in a Tweet below.

The Jazz had been the number one seed in the Western Conference, but the Phoneix Suns have overtaken them for the top spot since the injury.

