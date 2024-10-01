Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman dealing with groin injury heading into season
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman is dealing with a groin injury that will limit his participation early in training camp.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed the minor injury during media day on Monday while speaking with reporters inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. "He probably will be limited headed into training camp. He's got a groin thing that happened a couple weeks ago that we're trying to help him work through."
Wiseman, 23, signed a two-year contract with Indiana during the offseason. It's a lightly guaranteed deal with a team option on the second season, making it a nice compromise from both sides. Wiseman needs to show he can impact winning, yet his size and speed give him immense potential. Indiana paid for that potential yet gave themselves wiggle room if the agreement doesn't pan out.
The young center shared with Pacers On SI that Indiana's track record developing young players in recent seasons played a huge part in his decision to sign with the blue and gold. He wanted to go to a team that could make him the best version of himself.
In Wiseman's eyes, that is the Pacers. He spent some of the offseason in Dallas with new teammates Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson, who are also centers, as he worked to get integrated with the squad and learn a new system.
His training camp will start off slower, though, thanks to his injury. "That will go by relatively fast, and then we just got to get him in and get him and get them going," Carlisle said of the injury and timeline. The Pacers kick off official practices on Tuesday.
Carlisle is a big fan of what Wiseman can provide. "He's a great young prospect," the head coach said. He noted that they need to help the big man adapt to a faster tempo. "He's had a great summer with our staff and with his teammates. He's a great kid. When you stand next to him, you won't believe how big he is."
The Memphis product currently projects to be the third big man in the Circle City. He will likely start the season behind Turner and Jackson in the rotation. Once he gets some time to figure out his new system and team, Wiseman will hope to grow into a serviceable NBA big man.
