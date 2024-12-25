East Rival 'Eager' to Trade Star Wing, Should Pacers Get Involved?
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the NBA this season, but they’ve hit their stride recently, winning five straight games.
Despite this surge, it’s evident that the Pacers still have some roster adjustments to make if they want to solidify themselves as serious contenders, at least in the Eastern Conference. One player they could potentially target is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma’s name has been circulating in trade rumors for some time, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards are eager to move him before the trade deadline.
“The rising belief leaguewide is that the Wizards are eager to find a trade partner for Kuzma at some point during the next six-plus weeks ... and that Kuzma would want to depart this time with the 4-22 Wizards scarcely even trying to be competitive heading into the loaded 2025 NBA Draft," said Stein.
Last season, Washington held onto Kuzma despite interest from the Dallas Mavericks, but they’re unlikely to repeat that approach. Kuzma is under contract through the 2026-27 season on a descending four-year, $90 million deal, which drops to $19.4 million in its final year—making him an appealing option for teams looking for value and flexibility.
This season, Kuzma has shown flashes of his talent but has struggled with injuries, appearing in only 12 games. He’s averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field and just 27 percent from beyond the arc in 27.5 minutes per game. While those numbers are below his usual standards, his proven ability to stretch the floor and contribute on both ends of the court makes him a valuable asset for a team like Indiana.
The Pacers, who currently lack depth on the wing outside of Bennedict Mathurin and veteran Pascal Siakam, could benefit greatly from Kuzma’s versatility. His scoring ability and size would give Indiana another dynamic option to pair with their core players. Additionally, rumors suggest the Wizards are lowering their asking price for Kuzma, which could make a trade more feasible for Indiana without sacrificing key assets.
If the Pacers are serious about contending this season, acquiring a player like Kuzma could be a step in the right direction. However, if they’re unable to reach a deal, there are other wings expected to be available as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches. Either way, Indiana has a prime opportunity to upgrade their roster and make a push for postseason success.
