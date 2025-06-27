Expert Analysis of Pacers Selecting Kam Jones
The Indiana Pacers selected Kam Jones with the 38th overall pick in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Jones was the first player that the Pacers selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Since the Pacers didn't have a first-round pick because of the Pascal Siakam trade a year ago. That was clearly the right move to make, as Siakam helped them make the NBA Finals.
Jones was one of the most exciting players in college basketball this past season. The Marquette Golden Eagle will have a chance to play for Indiana next season.
The Pacers are getting a guard who can really fill it up. He is an excellent scorer who shoots the ball efficiently, although he needs to get better from beyond the three-point arc.
John Hollinger loves what Jones is able to do for Indiana. He had some good things to say about the pick after it was made.
"The Pacers acquired this pick by sending a future second and cash to San Antonio; the deal will execute on July 6. I love this selection for Indiana; I had a first-round grade on Jones because of his feel for the game and operating in pick-and-roll, although he’ll have to show he can have gravity as an off-ball spacer when he’s not running the point. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, Jones has a real chance to push into the back end of Indy’s guard rotation."
Jones could end up being an option for the Pacers next season if they need more scoring from the guard spot. Ben Sheppard clearly hasn't developed that part of his game yet.
Andrew Nembhard is going to be the starting point guard next season. It will likely be Nesmith and Mathurin starting next to him. Right now, they only have T.J. McConnell and Sheppard off the bench.
Jones could be a good option in certain games if Sheppard can't hit some open threes. It's a worthy swing for the Pacers to bring him in because he can also handle the ball if needed.
