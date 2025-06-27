Pacers Add Trio of Players on Exhibit 10 Deals
The Indiana Pacers didn't have a first-round pick in this draft. It was part of the Pascal Siakam trade from a year ago, which was clearly the right trade to make.
They did make a couple of second-round picks, but that wasn't the only thing they did right after the draft. They also signed a few players to Exhibit 10 contracts.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a contract that players sign for the minimum amount with a provision that allows a team to convert them into a two-way player. The Pacers signed three players to those contracts.
RJ Felton from East Carolina was one of the players the Pacers brought in. Felton is a guard who showed the ability to score and rebound at the collegiate level.
Felton isn't a high-efficiency shooter, so that hurts his chances of making the roster. Still, he's someone who can get to the paint and do some damage there. He also shot 37.6 percent from three.
Steven Ashworth was also signed by the Pacers. The Crieighton guard is known for his ability to shoot the three. In his five-year career with the Blue Jays and Utah State Aggies, he shot 38.6 percent from three on over six threes taken per game.
Ashworth also showed the ability to get his teammates involved, putting up 6.8 assists per game last season at Crieighton. The Pacers love having guys who can hit threes and pass the ball well.
Indiana also signed UConn center Samson Johnson to an Exhibit 10 deal. Johnson has a lot of size and is a very raw talent, as he hasn't been playing basketball that long.
Johnson's stats aren't very impressive, and he played under 20 minutes per game for the Huskies last season. Still, the Pacers are intrigued with him enough to give him this deal.
Indiana likely won't end up converting any of these guys to a two-way deal. They are an extremely deep team, even without Tyrese Haliburton being available next year.
Johnny Furphy is going to start getting some minutes. Jarace Walker is going to be a much bigger part of the rotation, as well.
