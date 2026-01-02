Indiana Pacers haven't been the same since Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers are picking up the pieces after a difficult collapse over the past seven months.

The team led 2-1 after beating the Thunder in Game 3 at home in the NBA Finals, and things looked really solid for them at the time. However, they gave up the lead and couldn't win the series, which has put them on a trajectory that no one could have expected.

"It feels like a lifetime ago, but it was actually the middle of June when the Pacers had a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Finals—and a four-point lead with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter of Game 4. But Indiana fumbled that game and the next one, meaning it needed to go the full seven games in pursuit of the franchise's first NBA title," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.

"And that was, frankly, one more game than franchise floor general Tyrese Haliburton had in him. Attempting to play through a calf strain, the two-time All-Star crumbled to the floor in the contest's first five minutes with a torn Achilles.

"In that instant, everything changed. With Haliburton shelved for the 2025-26 campaign, the Pacers suddenly couldn't find the motivation to pay Myles Turner, letting their long-time interior anchor walk in free agency. The reigning Eastern Conference champs have been cellar dwelling and center-searching ever since."

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Pacers in free fall after Finals choke

A lot of the team struggles can be pointed to Haliburton tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But the team could have prevented a Game 7 from happening in the first place.

The Pacers just needed to play better in Games 4 and 5. Had they won at least one of those games, we are possibly talking about how great the champion Pacers were. This isn't to take away from their greatness either. The 2024-25 Pacers were an incredible team, arguably the best in franchise history.

However, legacy remembers the champions the best, and the Pacers aren't that. Now they have to pick up the pieces and try to figure out a way to get back to the promised land.

In the meantime, the Pacers will look to snap a 10-game losing streak as they take on the San Antonio Spurs at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Field House. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

