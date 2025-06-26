Myles Turner's NBA Finals Performance Could Shape Pacers' Offseason
The Indiana Pacers have made it known that one of their priorities is to re-sign Myles Turner this offseason. He is the longest-tenured Pacers player, having been with the team since 2015.
This is the first time in Turner's career that he will be a free agent since being drafted by the Pacers in 2015. He has survived many trade deadline rumors, but has stayed in Indiana.
However, Turner did not play very well in the NBA Finals, specifically on offense. He shot just 37.7 percent from the field against the Thunder. Even worse, he was just 21.4 percent from three.
Could this poor stretch of play affect what the Pacers are willing to offer Turner in negotiations? Had he played any better, the Pacers might have won the title. Instead, they got nothing out of him.
The Pacers would have to go into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years if they want to re-sign Turner. Would they do so after such a poor performance in the Finals?
It's likely that they still will. Turner shot it much better than that throughout the regular season, and shot it mostly well in the three other series the Pacers played in the postseason.
The biggest reason why the Pacers are likely to bring him back is the fact that they don't have any other options behind Turner to fill his spot on the roster.
This is also a horrendous free-agent class when it comes to centers, and Turner is the best option out of anyone. If the Pacers don't offer him enough, another team will swoop in with a huge deal.
Indiana is going to try to run it back next year, as they should. This team is certainly good enough to win a title. Had Tyrese Haliburton not ruptured his Achilles, they very well might have hoisted the trophy.
This team might not be as good in the regular season next year, but there is a glimmer of hope that Haliburton could be back for the playoffs. That would mean bringing back Turner is a must for the Pacers.
