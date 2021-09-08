Pacers Sign Nate Hilton

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Nate Hinton, who played with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Nate Hinton to a contract.

Hinton played for the Dallas Mavericks last season on a two-way contract and averaged 2.0 points and 4.4 minutes in 24 games.

JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported on Tuesday that the deal with the Pacers is an Exhibit 10 contract.

Hinton played college basketball at the University of Houston from 2018-20, and did not get drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In addition to playing with the Mavericks during his professional career; he has also played for the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets G-League team). Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors G-League team) and the Texas Legends (Mavericks G-League team).

He's 22 years old and a 6'5", 210 lbs, shooting guard.

His best game in the NBA was on May 7, against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Dallas when he played a career-high 13 minutes.

In the game he had eight points (3/4 shooting from the field), two rebounds, one assist and one block.

During his senior season at Houston he averaged 10.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

He shot 41% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in that season.

Hinton is originally from Gastonia, North Carolina.