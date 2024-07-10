Former Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis signs with New Orleans Pelicans
Former Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has signed a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to the NBA's transaction log. An agreement between the player and team was reported earlier this week.
Theis, 32, spent just over a full season with Indiana, and that tenure ended during the most recent campaign. The German big man was dealt to the Pacers alongside Aaron Nesmith in a trade during the summer of 2022, but injuries put his debut with the blue and gold on hold.
The veteran center didn't play in a game for Indiana until February of 2023, and he went on to suit up for seven of his team's next nine games. But the Pacers went young at the five spot around that time, and Theis went back to being a reserve.
Young bigs Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson showed improvement entering this past season, so Theis was way down Indiana's depth chart in 2023-24. He only played in one game for the blue and gold that season before agreeing to a contract buyout and joining the Los Angeles Clippers, where he finished the most recent season.
Theis was unhappy with his minutes in Indiana, and he only played in eight total games for the franchise. He averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the team — and he upped those numbers to 6.3 and 4.1, respectively, with the Clippers.
Now, just one season removed from heading into training camp with Indiana, Theis is headed to New Orleans. The Pelicans are light on depth at the center spot, so Theis could get major playing time with the Pelicans.
