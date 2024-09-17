Former Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren to work out for Sacramento Kings, per report
Former Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who had his best career season for the blue and gold in 2019-20, is working out for the Sacramento Kings this week, per a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Warren, 31, has always been a good player, but his peak campaign with Indiana changed the perception of his abilities. That year, he averaged 19.8 points per game while playing solid defense and shooting over 40% from long range. He ballooned into a three-and-D player for the first time on a Pacers that finished fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Near the end of the campaign, Warren went on a run so strong that he was named to the All-Bubble First Team. "I'm just really in a rhythm, I'm really picking my spots. Just being efficient and just playing hard overall," Warren said at the time.
Unfortunately, injuries changed everything. He's only played in 57 games since that time as foot injuries caused him to miss nearly two entire seasons. He returned in 2022-23, and he's played for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves since his time with Indiana. He finished last season with the Wolves and played in three playoff games as the team reached the Western Conference Finals.
Warren isn't the player he once was, but he can still contribute at an important position. It makes sense that the Kings, who have open roster spots and are light on the wing, would bring in the nine-year pro for a free agent workout. Other reports named Nassir Little and Jae Crowder as players who performed a workout for the Kings.
Warren's time with the Pacers flamed out, but he may be back in the NBA for another campaign if things go well in Sacramento.
