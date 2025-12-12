Indiana’s push for Zubac may reveal 2026 Draft strategy

The Indiana Pacers are looking at a veteran center through the trade process as reported by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points. You can read more about that here. What does that mean for their draft strategy in 2026? It gives us a peak behind the GM curtain in a sense of Chad Buchanan.

The 2026 NBA draft class is extremely deep and talented. The center prospects are a tier below the other positions in my opinion. This is why the Pacers are going after a proven veteran to solidify the 2026 roster when Haliburton returns. I wrote previously about some prospects that would fit the Pacers and take them to new heights. Let's take a closer look at each prospect that may be available.

Let’s first establish how the draft lottery works to gauge where the Pacers could be selecting a pick come draft time. The NBA revamped the Draft Lottery rules in 2019. Under the current system, the three teams with the worst records each have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, leveling the odds at the top. The team with the worst record can now drop only to 5th, instead of 4th under the old rules. After the first four picks are drawn, the remaining lottery teams pick in reverse order of their regular-season standings. The Pacers currently would have the 5th pick if they didn’t win the lottery.

Outside of winning the lottery we have an idea where the Pacers would be selecting. Let’s take a look at one of the names that will most likely be there and that is Tonde Yessoufou. He is a bundle of raw energy. He is a dynamic two wing that would thrive in the NBA because of his mentality and versatility. The likely departure of Benedict Mathurin. Here’s his player profile which could change by the end of the college season.

Player Profile: Tonde Yessoufou

Height: 6’5

Weight: 215

PPG: 17.7

REB: 5.7

AST: 1.3

STL: 2.0

eFG% 52

3PT% 31

Evaluation: Tonde is an explosive wing defender. He is switchable on positions 1-4 at the next level. He already has an NBA body. I am concerned about his overall wingspan and hand size. The NBA combine will be very interesting. He can slash and get to the cup with tremendous force. He isn’t a tier one vertical athlete, but he has enough juice in the open floor. His jump shot is a work in progress from deep. The biggest issue in my opinion is his follow-through isn’t high enough making the shot a line drive.

Zubac would be an excellent addition to solidify the Pacers front court. If you get a healthy Haliburton back that transforms the organization again, adding Tonde Yessoufou could be just what the doctor ordered to take the Pacers back to the finals.

