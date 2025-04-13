Pacers Failure to Address Specific Need Could Cost Them Finals Win
The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Playoffs in a favorable position, having secured fourth place in the Eastern Conference. However, this doesn't mean the postseason will be a walk in the park.
The Pacers will be facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks, a tough team led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP who is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
More Pacers: NBA History Shows Pacers May Not Have Great Shot at NBA Finals
Indiana's usual answer to stop The Greek Freak is center Myles Turner, who is recognized as one of the best defensive big men in the league. This season, he has averaged 15.6 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, two blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
Unfortunately, Turner may be in question heading into the first round of the playoffs since he missed Indiana's last game against the Orlando Magic due to a knee injury. This resulted in the Magic defeating the Pacers 129-115.
While Turner wasn't the only player missing from the game – point guard Tyrese Haliburton and power forward Pascal Siakam also sat out – the team's lack of defensive presence was truly felt.
Both Thomas Bryant and Tony Bradley played significant minutes in place of Turner, but it didn't help the team find success. Bryant recorded 10 points, two total rebounds, one assists, four blocks, and one steal. Bradley had 10 points, nine total rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Meanwhile, Siakam is usually more of an offensive option than a defensive one. This season, he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
More Pacers: 3 Biggest X-Factors For Pacers in First-Round Playoff Series vs Bucks
What's most frustrating about this scenario is that it could have been avoided if Indiana had made moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case, and the Pacers are looking at what could be a much more difficult matchup than it ever needed to be.
While it's most likely that the Pacers are just resting Turner so that he can be ready for the Bucks, they could be in danger if his injury worsens. Milwaukee is a tough team, and with guard Damian Lillard out, they're going to be giving Giannis the ball even more.
That means if Turner is unable to play, the Pacers' NBA Finals dreams are all but gone.
More Pacers: Pacers Have Massive Advantage Over Bucks in Playoffs for One Reason
Pacers Rick Carlisle Brutally Honest About Facing Bucks in First-Round Rematch