Former Pacers Guard says Indiana is Holding Star Back
The Indiana Pacers have taken a commanding 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs in part thanks to Bennedict Mathurin.
Mathurin was not available for the playoffs last season after he tore his labrum at the end of the regular season in a game against the Mavericks. The Pacers were still able to make the Eastern Conference Finals.
Mathurin has provided excellent scoring off the bench in the playoffs so far for Indiana. Despite being thrown out just one minute into Game 4, he has really been a difference-maker against the Cavs.
Despite all of this, a former Pacers player believes that the organization is holding Mathurin back from being able to reach his full potential.
Former Pacers guard Jeff Teague believes that the team is holding him back and said so on his Club 520 podcast.
"Bennedict Mathurin, in real life, is a star. The Pacers, for some reason, hold him back. He might be a little erratic. He may do some off-the-wall stuff."
Teague didn't add any specifics as to why he believed that the Pacers are holding him back. Mathurin doesn't seem to be held back by them, but he's developed his scoring skills this season.
Mathurin also became a much better rebounder this season, especially early in the year when Aaron Nesmith was hurt early in the year. He still needs to become a better playmaker.
Indiana has needed Mathurin this postseason, especially at times when the offense has bogged down. He is someone that they can give the ball to and tell him to get a bucket.
The Pacers are going to need him if they are going to close out Cleveland and make the Eastern Conference Finals. He continues to be one of their best players off the bench.
As long as Mathurin can keep his head level and keep his cool, he is someone who can provide the team with exactly what they need off the bench.
So far this postseason, Mathurin is averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 rebounds per game.
